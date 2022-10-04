Shopping:

Sales end today: Up to 70% off at Lazada Singapore’s baby fair

Selected brands like MamyPoko and Motherswork are offering vouchers of up to S$15 off as well.

Ajoomma selected as Singapore’s entry for Oscars in Best International Film category

Vernon Lee
·Senior Editor
·2-min read
Scenes from Ajoomma, the first ever Singapore-South Korea produced movie. (STILLS: Golden Village Pictures)
Scenes from Ajoomma, the first ever Singapore-South Korea produced movie. (STILLS: Golden Village Pictures)

SINGAPORE — The movie Ajoomma has been chosen as Singapore’s entry to the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) in 2023 in the Best International Film category, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Tuesday (4 October).

“The selection of our first-ever Singapore-South Korea co-production, Ajoomma, as Singapore’s entry for Oscars 2023 is testament that collectively, we have raised the bar on storytelling and production values,” said Justin Ang, IMDA’s Assistant Chief Executive of Media, Innovation, Communications and Marketing, in a media release.

Nominations for the world's most prestigious film awards will be announced on 24 January 2023 while the Oscars ceremony will be held on 12 March 2023.

The announcement comes a week after Ajoomma garnered four nominations for Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards: Best Leading Actress for Hong Huifang, Best New Director and Best Original Screenplay for Singaporean director He Shuming, and Best Supporting Actor for Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan.

The Golden Horse Awards winners will be announced on 19 November.

In Ajoomma, Hong plays a Korean-drama obsessed Singaporean widow who tries to find new meaning in life but ends up getting lost while on a solo trip in South Korea.

Ajoomma will hold its world premiere this Thursday at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) under New Currents, the main competition section of the festival. It is the third Singapore movie to have earned the honour after Eric Khoo’s Mee Pok Man in 1995 and Royston Tan's 15 in 2003.

In Singapore, the movie will be released in cinemas on 27 October through Golden Village Pictures.

Ajoomma’s producer Anthony Chen said in the media release, “After Ilo Ilo, Pop Aye and Wet Season, Giraffe Pictures is honoured to fly the flag again as Singapore’s Oscar contender with He Shuming’s charming debut Ajoomma…This is definitely the Singapore film of the year to watch!”

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Latest stories

  • SALES: Up to 70% off at Lazada Singapore’s baby fair

    You can enjoy an even better deal with the baby fair vouchers of up to S$6 off a minimum spend of S$60.

  • The Crown: Netflix looking for young actor to play Prince Harry aged 16 to 20 in season 6

    Actor doesn’t need experience, but must have a ‘strong physical resemblance’ to royal

  • How 4 friends’ digital-first strategy helped Castlery blossom after 9 years

    From a small basement office in Ubi, Castlery now boasts a 24,000 square feet flagship store in Orchard Road. How did the co-founders achieve this?

  • 11 places for the best Hainanese chicken rice in Singapore, from hawkers to restaurants

    The Lion City might as well be synonymous with chicken rice, although calling it our national food inspires our Malaysian neighbours to debate this issue ardently online. Us Singaporeans are nothing short of an opinionated bunch, and everyone seems to have specific preferences when it comes to the the best chicken rice in Singapore. But although the dish was created by immigrants from Hainan in southern China and adapted from a Hainanese dish called Wenchang chicken, the one thing we can all agr

  • Top Lucky Cafe: Queue-worthy RM3 wan tan mee by Penang auntie below Georgetown residential flats

    “In the mood for wan tan mee for breakfast?” Alice, my colleague, nodded sleepily. I recently came across a hawker stall located in Top Lucky Cafe, Air Itam which supposedly serves Wan Tan Mee for breakfast at the extremely reasonable price of RM3. Come on RM3? I simply had to check this place out. I admit […] The post Top Lucky Cafe: Queue-worthy RM3 wan tan mee by Penang auntie below Georgetown residential flats appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • Will Hendrick’s New Take On Absinthe Change Your Mind About The Spirit?

    Anyone who’s spent the bulk of their youth in clubs would recognise the distinctive licorice-esque scent of absinthe from a mile away. Cue flashbacks of regrettable flaming cocktails and suspiciously-coloured (we’re talking lime green) concoctions. Hendrick’s, however, wants to change your mind about this spirit with its very own take. If you balked after reading this, you’re not alone. Hendrick’s is, after all, a maker of gin – and a very good one at that – so why are they dabbling in a spirit

  • 'Ulysses' European tour seeks modern touch for Joyce's epic novel

    A festival dedicated to James Joyce's novel "Ulysses" is touring 18 European cities, with artists and writers linking the work to contemporary issues such as immigration.

  • Raffles City to be Omoté’s second home this coming Nov 2022

    Modern Japanese fusion restaurant, Omoté, will be opening a new outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre this coming Nov 2022. This will be the restaurant’s second outlet after its first at Thomson Plaza. Much to the delight of netizens, the popular restaurant announced the new outlet in a post on Facebook. Omoté is known for […] The post Raffles City to be Omoté’s second home this coming Nov 2022 appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • 15 Of The Scariest Korean Horror Movies Ever Made

    With Korean dramas and pop music being the talk of the town these days, most of us are aware of the immense popularity of South Korea and all things K. Korean movies too, have been equally favoured. While romantic Korean movies and shows are known for their swoon-worthy portrayals of love, one can’t ignore the gripping storylines and thrilling sequences of South Korean horror movies that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Besides the horror aspect in Korean movies from this genre, they als

  • Queen Elizabeth II died of 'old age': death certificate

    Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age" at 3:10 pm (1410 GMT) on September 8, according to her death certificate released on Thursday, or nearly three-and-a-half hours before the news was announced to the world.

  • Paramount's gruesome 'Smile' tops N.America box office

    New psychological horror film "Smile" has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

  • A Life Lived: Everyone could learn a thing or two from Gabe Adams

    When it comes to Gabe, the sky's the limit. He's living his best life and showing everyone just what true inspiration looks like.

  • Gerai Ah Kow: Horlicks sesame fried chicken rice — Halal Chinese eatery by father-son duo draws huge crowds

    For the past few months, I have eaten at possibly every OG chicken rice stall in KL and Selangor. But it’s always been the same ol’ roast chicken. So you can imagine my surprise when I came across Gerai Ah Kow, a halal chicken rice stall in KL serving Horlicks sesame fried chicken! Yes, HORLICKS! […] The post Gerai Ah Kow: Horlicks sesame fried chicken rice — Halal Chinese eatery by father-son duo draws huge crowds appeared first on SETHLUI.com.

  • 'Bros' creator blames missing straight audiences for gay rom-com flop

    "Bros," billed as the first gay rom-com from a major Hollywood studio, flopped at the box office because straight people "just didn't show up," its creator Billy Eichner said.

  • Your guide to sloe gin – a liqueur that isn’t technically a gin

    Let’s be clear: while it may seem like gin by any other name, sloe gin is technically a liqueur. The berry-pink drink is born a regular gin, but the booze is then steeped with sugar and sloe (a rouge berry from the Blackthorn plant) to sweeten the spirit and lower the proof to as low as 15%. “These berries are essentially related to the plum,” says Barna Jeremias, bar manager at LPM Restaurant & Bar in Miami. “Sloe berries emit a dark reddish-purplish colour and are comparable in flavour to cran

  • How to host the ultimate scary movie marathon this Halloween

    When warm, late-summer nights give way to earlier sunsets and cooler temperatures (and Halloween season kicks into its spookiest gear!), it’s time to switch up your entertaining style—and, ultimately, a scary movie marathon is the perfect activity for an October evening. With hundreds of films that can fall into the Halloween movie canon—from the friendly ghosts of Casper and Harry Potter to the terrifying scares of Psycho and Rosemary’s Baby and new-age classics like Midsommer—you can create a

  • New in town: Charmante Artisan Bakery – Yummy homemade tarts for takeaway at Bukit Timah condominium

    Attention, residents of Southaven II condominium! Have you spotted a tiny hole-in-the-wall bakery pop up recently? It actually houses Charmante Artisan Bakery, which officially opened its doors to the public on 30 September 2022. This Muslim-owned hidden bakery nestled within the condominium served freshly-baked homemade tarts from their tiny kitchen daily. It’s started by 26-year-old […] The post New in town: Charmante Artisan Bakery – Yummy homemade tarts for takeaway at Bukit Timah condominiu

  • Apple to release Will Smith film this year despite Oscars slap

    Less than a year after Will Smith shocked millions around the world by slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, his new film "Emancipation" will be released this December, Apple said Monday.

  • Big Music Album Releases Of October 2022 To Put On Your Playlist

    As we enter the last leg of 2022 and with the festive season setting in, some of the highly anticipated albums are already creating a buzz in the music world. Be it extended plays (EPs) or long plays (LPs), the upcoming music album releases of October 2022 are here to enhance the festive fervour. The previous month saw some heavy doses of metal from Megadeth and Ozzy Osbourne as well as BLACKPINK’s second studio album Born Pink, which soared high on Billboard charts after the group’s 2020 debut

  • Sabah for Two: 10 perfect ideas for couples who love to travel

    Don't overlook Sabah when thinking about travel in Malaysia!