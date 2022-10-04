Ajoomma selected as Singapore’s entry for Oscars in Best International Film category

Scenes from Ajoomma, the first ever Singapore-South Korea produced movie. (STILLS: Golden Village Pictures)

SINGAPORE — The movie Ajoomma has been chosen as Singapore’s entry to the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) in 2023 in the Best International Film category, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Tuesday (4 October).

“The selection of our first-ever Singapore-South Korea co-production, Ajoomma, as Singapore’s entry for Oscars 2023 is testament that collectively, we have raised the bar on storytelling and production values,” said Justin Ang, IMDA’s Assistant Chief Executive of Media, Innovation, Communications and Marketing, in a media release.

Nominations for the world's most prestigious film awards will be announced on 24 January 2023 while the Oscars ceremony will be held on 12 March 2023.

The announcement comes a week after Ajoomma garnered four nominations for Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards: Best Leading Actress for Hong Huifang, Best New Director and Best Original Screenplay for Singaporean director He Shuming, and Best Supporting Actor for Korean actor Jung Dong-hwan.

The Golden Horse Awards winners will be announced on 19 November.

In Ajoomma, Hong plays a Korean-drama obsessed Singaporean widow who tries to find new meaning in life but ends up getting lost while on a solo trip in South Korea.

Ajoomma will hold its world premiere this Thursday at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) under New Currents, the main competition section of the festival. It is the third Singapore movie to have earned the honour after Eric Khoo’s Mee Pok Man in 1995 and Royston Tan's 15 in 2003.

In Singapore, the movie will be released in cinemas on 27 October through Golden Village Pictures.

Ajoomma’s producer Anthony Chen said in the media release, “After Ilo Ilo, Pop Aye and Wet Season, Giraffe Pictures is honoured to fly the flag again as Singapore’s Oscar contender with He Shuming’s charming debut Ajoomma…This is definitely the Singapore film of the year to watch!”

