AI Love You features Mario Maurer in human-machine romance

Length: 95 minutes

Director: Stephen Zlotescu, David Asavanond

Cast: Mario Maurer, Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul

Language: Thai with various subtitles

Streaming on Netflix from 15 Feb

2.5 out of 5 stars

AI Love You is a Thai rom-com sci-fi film that stars Mario Maurer as Bob and Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul as Lana. The story is set in a futuristic world where buildings — basically all the things around you — are controlled by artificial intelligence (AI).

At Lana’s workplace, the building is controlled by an AI named Dob. After being upgraded with emotions, Dob develops feelings for Lana and confesses his love for her. But Lana brushes off his confession, claiming that he is just an AI that can’t possibly have true feelings.

After an incident, Dob uploads himself into Bob, hijacking his body. Looking more like a human now, Dob tries to win Lana’s heart.

AI Love You has an interesting concept, with modernistic and colourful scenes that look like they could be a part of the British sci-fi series Black Mirror.

While it tries to maintain a jovial tone to its sci-fi theme, certain parts of the story may come off as terrifying, such as when the different buildings’ AI can connect to each other and invade the occupants' privacy.

The light-heartedness of the story also takes an awkward turn into something more serious and sinister towards the climax.

Despite being made to look more comical, the appearance of a mafia boss-like programmer who specialises in taking out rogue AI and the sudden action scenes with legit punches and kicks just seem jarring. It feels like the film is floating from genre to genre, but does not dive deep into each genre.

Furthermore, the story’s seemingly hasty pace did not do the film favours. As soon as the relationship is formed, it is swiftly destroyed and just as quickly revived, making the last third of the film speed through in a blur.

It would have been more satisfying to see Lana gradually discovering that Bob is actually Dob, which will also serve to firm up their relationship and make the audience want to root for this impossible love story.

That being said though, AI Love You still has its merits, mainly from the two stars’ impressive acting and chemistry.

Mario Maurer, who acted in Charlene Choi’s 77 Heartwarmings, did a great transition from being the annoying Bob with the worst personality to a sweet and endearing Dob.

On the other hand, Pimchanok pulled off the image of a lovable but stubborn and fierce career woman, an entirely different portrayal from her naive character in The Con-Heartist.

Possibly because of the familiarity the two lead actors had previously established after starring together in the 2010 sleeper hit Crazy Little Thing Called Love, they look comfortable with each other and even make a lovely on-screen couple.

All in all, AI Love You is an average rom-com sci-fi film despite having an interesting concept to work with. But if you don’t hold high hopes for its plot like I did, perhaps you will find it less disappointing.

