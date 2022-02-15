Affordable luxury: 10 best designer bags under S$500
2022 is here, and it's time to treat yourself to maybe one (or two!) of these affordable designer bags under S$500. Thanks to trusted commerce site Farfetch, we're about to add some of these bags into the cart, pronto!
Farfetch is giving us many reasons to smile because they're giving us 50 per cent off selected items, so we'd encourage you to get those fingers clicking. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, with shipping to Singapore.
Here are some of our best picks that would make you the envy of town:
Cocinelle Ophelie ruched mini bag
Use it as a crossbody bag or as a pouch for everyday use.
Tila March Simple Canvas Bag
Perfect for your shopping buys, don't forget to haul this cotton-blend bag around town.
Bapy by *A Bathing Ape
This full-leather red shoulder bag fits all your necessities such as keys, phone, cards and wallet.
Michael Michael Kors Cleo Satchel Bag
Simplicity and style come hand-in-hand when it comes to The Box 23 tote bag from Marc Jacobs.
Furla Bakare flip lock shoulder bag
The Bakare bag is made from 100 per cent leather and it features a gorgeous gold-tone hardware that complements the black shade.
Love Moschino Heart Detail Shoulder Bag
For vegan lovers, this bag is made from 100 per cent polyurethane material and has a chain-link shoulder strap and logo-buckle fastening to keep your items secured.
Coach Willow Camera Bag
This black leather Willow bag from Coach features a detachable shoulder strap, a top zip closure, a hook clip fastening, a main internal compartment, a gold-tone logo plaque and a hanging leather tag.
Bapy by *A Bathing Ape Scalloped Leather Top-Handle Bag (additional 30% off)
This eye-grabbing mustard-coloured bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap if you're looking for something more casual.
Carvela Bailey quilted tweed shoulder bag
This trendy quilted bag will be a mainstay, trust us!
A.P.C. engraved logo clutch (30% off)
This black leather engraved logo clutch from A.P.C. features a top zip fastening and a rounded shape.