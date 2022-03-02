Actress Lee Young-ae donates 100 million won in support of Ukrainian war victims

South Korean actress Lee Young-ae attends a news conference in Hong Kong May 21, 2005. Lee's recent television drama, "Dae Jang Geum" (Jewel In The Palace)', achieved the highest television viewership rating in Hong Kong and South Korea.

South Korean actress Lee Young-ae, best known for starring in the drama Dae Jang Geum (Jewel In The Palace), has donated 100 million won (about US$82,800) in aid to Ukraine to help victims of Russia's invasion.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian ambassador to South Korea, Dmytro Ponomarenko, took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the actress for her generous donation in light of Ukraine's recent dire circumstances.

🇺🇦❤️🇰🇷We are very excited and touched by the letter and the great financial contribution of the famous Korean actress Lee Young-Ae in support of Ukraine and the demand to end the war as soon as possible! The donations will be transferred to the needs of victims of 🇷🇺 aggression. pic.twitter.com/YAmiMQTwjx — Dmytro Ponomarenko (@DP_UA1972) March 1, 2022

The ambassador praised Lee in his post, which included photos of Lee's cheque and letter.

Ponomarenko wrote, "We are very excited and touched by the letter and the great financial contribution of the famous Korean actress Lee Young-ae in support of Ukraine and the demand to end the war as soon as possible!"

He also said in his tweet that the donations will be used to provide relief to the Ukrainian victims of Russia's invasion.

Lee Young-ae's letter to the Ukrainian government and her cheque for a donation of 100 million won to Ukraine in support of victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. (Image from Ukrainian ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko's Twitter account)

The tweet has since gone viral, with netizens praising the actress for her uplifting words and generous support towards a country under the shadow of war.

Lee's letter reads:

As a family of veterans who have experienced war, I sympathise with the horrors of the current situation more than anyone else.

I dearly hope the war in Ukraine comes to an end soon and I pray for everyone's well-being and safety. To all the Ukrainian citizens who are calling for freedom and peace, I hope you do not lose your courage and hope. As a citizen of Korea who is also for peace and freedom, I would like to convey my heart through this small gift. May God always be with you.

Story continues

Lee is best known for her role as royal physician Seo Jang-geum in the 2003 Korean historical drama Jewel In The Palace, or Dae Jang-geum in Korean.

The 51-year-old actress has also starred in films like Lady Vengeance (2005), Saimdang (2017), Bring Me Home (2018), and most recently Inspector Koo (2021).

Separately, American actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged to match up to US$1 million in donations to aid Ukrainian refugees.

Get more TV and movie news from Yahoo Life on our Entertainment page.