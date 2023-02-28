The acerpure clean Lite compact vacuum cleaner. (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Acer recently launched its lifestyle arm in Singapore called acerpure, offering household devices like air purifiers and vacuum cleaners.

Having bought a robot vacuum cleaner (robovac) for my home recently, manual vacuums are the last thing on my mind these days.

But there are still things that a robovac cannot do, like cleaning the small areas and tight creases of the house. That, and also being portable.

That is where acerpure's clean Lite cordless vacuum cleaner come in.

Being only 550g, the clean Lite is one of the lightest and most compact vacuum cleaners you can find in the market.

Box Contents

Vacuum cleaner

Short extension head

Long extension head (with metal tube)

USB-C to USB-A cable

Vacuum Stand

The accessories that come with the acerpure clean Lite. (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

The accessories given are nothing special, but one thing that definitely stood out for this compact vacuum cleaner — the ability to charge it via USB-C. But more on that later.

Strong suction

For something as small and sleek like this, the acerpure clean Lite is really strong for its size.

Boasting a suction power of 13,000Pa, it cleans small crevices extremely well when using the short extension head that comes with the vacuum.

However, using the long extension isn't as effective. It doesn't pick up a lot of dust due to how long the head is.

Granted, you shouldn't be vacuuming your whole house with this. It is merely a nice-to-have if you are using this clean the hard-to-reach places in your car or room for example. Not many compact vacuum cleaners are tiny enough to fit under the car seat.

The suction power also wanes a little bit as the battery gets drained, and it drains really fast. More on that when we talk about the battery.

Cleaning and storing

Unsurprisingly for a small vacuum, the dust compartment can only hold a maximum 150ml of debris. You will probably need to empty it after a day or two, depending on your usage.

Cleaning the corners and crevices of a house with cat fur easily filled this up for me. This is a pretty acceptable tradeoff, since the selling point of the vacuum is its weight and compact form factor.

It is also pretty easy to clean the dust compartment if it gets cluttered with hair and fur. All you need to do is pull out the metal filter and run it under water, while you can simply dust off the HEPA filter.

Taking apart the acerpure clean Lite's dust compartment to clean is easy and simple. (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

If you are storing it at home, the vacuum comes with an equally compact storage stand that has a very small footprint. It houses the vacuum cleaner and the short angled extension.

The long extension, however, does not have any kind of included storage, so you got to find a place to keep it somewhere.

If you are carrying it around, the vacuum is small enough to fit nicely in a compartment in cars, or you can actually fit it in your bag if you would like to carry a vacuum cleaner around for some reason.

Battery life and charging

Charging the acerpure clean Lite is probably the most convenient part of the product, as you can just plug it in to any USB-C charger and you are good to go.

This means that you do not need to possess a separate charger just to top up the vacuum. You can use any kind of power adaptor that you would normally use to charge your phone or USB-C devices.

Probably the biggest downside of the vacuum is that it only lasts about a good 15 to 20 minutes of continuous use from a full charge. This is usually enough for a few days of usage, if you are carrying it around.

Like I mentioned earlier, the suction power of the vacuum also takes a hit as the battery wanes.

This means the acerpure clean Lite will become less effective the more you use it. I would say the suction starts to take a hit after five minutes of continuous use.

However, if you were to charge it up from zero battery life, you will need to charge it for at least three to four hours before it gets to full charge again.

From my experience charging it with numerous power adaptors (even a 100w charger), the amount of time needed to juice it back up remains the same. It is impossible to quickly charge this vacuum.

Conclusion

The acerpure clean Lite is a good compact vacuum cleaner focused on portability and convenience. If you are alright with the mediocre battery life and prefer the ease of use of the vacuum, it is quite a good buy, especially with how easy it is to store and carry around.

Even my small cat is bigger than the acerpure clean Lite. (Photo: Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore)

Pros

Small, light and compact

Good suction power (for the first five minutes)

Easy to clean

Convenient charging (USB-C)

Easy to store

Cons

Mediocre battery

Suction power wanes as battery drains

No storage for long extension head

The acerpure clean Lite vacuum cleaner retails for S$149. You can find occasionally find it on sale at Acer's website S$98.

