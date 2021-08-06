7 S'pore kueh delivery for a touch of nostalgia & heritage

Nurzatiman
·Lifestyle Contributor
·7-min read

The great thing about living in Singapore and being someone who loves food as much as life itself is in the variety of options we have here on this tiny island. It's trend-forward, rapidly changing, and breathless. But lest we get too caught up in the fascinating world of cronuts and croissants, let's not forget the various types of Kueh the older generation grew up making and eating that are now at grave risk of being forgotten, lost in the embers of time. 

It does give me hope, though, that as much as the younger generations are consuming less and less of these traditional goodies, it is almost always the younger people who are earnestly bringing it back. At times, it's been modernised to appeal to a generation glued to aesthetics and picture-perfect appearances, and that's okay. Here are 6 local kueh artisans who are doing just that and playing an important role in ensuring Singapore's kueh legacy and heritage is preserved for generations to come.

***

Hai Nan Xiao Chi Cuisine & Snacks

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 海南小吃 Hainan Cuisine & Snacks (@hainanxiaochi)

It makes me happy when I see stores like Hai Nan Xiao Chi Cuisine & Snacks go out of their way to preserve a part of Singapore’s food heritage at risk of being lost amongst our obsession with trends. I’m of the opinion that that’s what heritage preservation should look like instead of simply pandering to #supportlocal rhetorics.

Founded in 1978, when it comes to Hainan Kueh, Hai Nan Xiao Chi means business, and it shows in their array of product line-up that includes kueh I’ve never even heard of. So here’s a dose of Hainan Kueh education. There’s the Signature Yi Bua (S$8), a glutinous rice flour kueh wrapped in banana leaf and stuffed with grated coconut, peanut, sesame and ginger. 

The High Tea Party Set (S$45) is excellent for a party of up to eight and comes with Yi Bua (Box of 10), Mochi (Box of 16), Bua Art (box of three), YB Cookie (tub of 28-30 pcs), Kaya (200ml), and a loaf of traditional white bread. Elsewhere, customers can also get the Yi Bua Mochi (S$8/box of 12 pieces) or the Hainanese Gift Set (S$12).

Instagram
Order here

Deli Maslina

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deli Maslina (@delimaslina)

When I told a friend I was up to my usual shenanigans creating a Keuh delivery listicle, she promptly shared a personal favourite, squealing through Instagram chat "Deli Maslina is the LEGEND, sis". What she's talking about is, of course, Deli Maslina, traditional Malay Kueh connoisseur peddling not just the familiar favourites, but also seriously traditional options one seldom gets to see much anymore. 

Take for example their Daun Set (S$16) featuring kueh wrapped in banana leaf. The set comes with four pieces each of the Abok-Abok Daun, Nagasari Daun, Koci, Lepat Ubi, and Pulut Panggang. Elsewhere, there's the Mixed Box B (S$16) that comes with five pieces each of the Onde-Onde, Putri Salat, Bakar Lauk, and Pulut Panggang. 

There's also the Coconut Box (S$15.50), so named because each of the kueh in the box comes with grated coconut in some shape or form and the Mixed Box A (S$15) that comes with Potato and Sardine epok-epok, Kueh Bakar Kentang, and Kueh Bakar Pandan. 

Instagram
Order here

Kuehstry by Gab Dominic

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kuehstry by Gab Dominic (@gabdominic_kuehstry)

A young Peranakan baba bringing back the art of traditional kueh is cause for celebration. But to have someone who knows how to make the elusive and less often heard of Apom Berkuah is a whole other matter altogether. If anything, it proves that this Gab Dominic grew up eating such treats at home, possibly even having the privilege to watch these kuehs being made, if only to one day bring it back to life in a world of Cronuts and Bombolinis.

At Kuehstry, some of the offerings include the Kueh Salat (7” square; S$48, 8” square; S$62, 8” round; S$48) and Kueh Kosui (8” square; S$40), both sold by the tray. Gab Dominic also whips up individual bite-sized traditional treats such as Rempah Udang (S$2.90/piece, min order of 10), Ang Ku Kueh with peanut or mung bean (S$1.40 – S$2, min order of 20), Apom Berkuah (S$28/20 pieces, S$52/40 pieces), and Kueh Dadar (S$1.60/piece, min order of 20).

Customers are advised to order at least one week in advance.

Instagram
Order here

Mrs Kueh

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MRS KUEH (@ilovemrskueh)

Mrs Kueh keeps her offerings small but doubtlessly big on flavours. Her latest product is the Gula Melaka Kueh Salat with Mao Shan Wang Durian (S$38.00) that comes served with 100% pure Mao Shan Wang durian. The glutinous rice layer in the Kueh Salat is made with pulut hitam for a nutty textural variant. If you’re looking for the classic iteration, she also sells the Pandan Kueh Salat (7” round; S$56, Loaf; S$40, Mini loaf; S$25) for a toothsome mid-afternoon snack treat.

Elsewhere, the Bingka Ubi (S$25.00) is also a must-buy—a kueh that’s a hassle in its making but a reward in its consumption. There’s also the slightly more decadent Brandy Almond Sugee Cake (S$56.00) and the traditional Kueh Kosui (800g) (S$16.00) for the kueh purists.

Instagram
Order here

Kueh Ho Jiak (Halal)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kueh Ho Jiak (@kueh_ho_jiak)

Halal-certified Kueh Ho Jiak was recognised as one of the Top 10 Nonya Kuehs Shops in Singapore by UNESCO and hailed as a market leader in the industry. Kueh Ho Jiak is a family business founded by 55-year-old founder, Sandy Tan, who spent most of her childhood helping out at her mum’s food cart, selling kueh to folks in the kampung.

Amp up your high-tea game with Kueh Ho Jiak’s Kueh Dessert Platter (S$34) that comes with four pieces of Yam Cake, four pieces of Hae Bee Hiam Ang Ku Kueh, four pieces of Peanut Ang Ku Kueh, eight pieces of sweet potato Ondeh, and four pieces of Sago Kueh. Also available for purchase is the sweet potato Rice Kueh (S$20/10 pieces), Kueh Lopez (S$8/4 pieces), and Kueh Bingka (S$6/4 pieces).

Islandwide delivery fee is priced at S$10 with a minimum order of S$30.

Instagram
Order here

Where's the kueh

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Where's the kueh (@wheresthekueh)

I’m inclined to include ‘Where’s the kueh’ in this list solely because of the simplicity of their offerings. Choices? Who needs them, especially when it comes to Kueh because there’s just that many options to choose from. What does one do when one wants it all?

Enter ‘Where’s the kueh’ with the option of a Family Box (S$40) that’s perfect for sharing at a party or alone over the course of yet another tiresome Zoom meeting. It comes with six pieces of Kueh Kosui, six slices of Kueh Sago, five pieces of colourful and vibrant Kueh Lapis, and five pieces of rich and creamy Kueh Salat. They also offer a Petite Box (S$22) that has the essence of the upsized Family option, but with lesser quantity within—perfect for those on some sort of diet, but for some reason, is reading a listicle about Kueh.

Islandwide delivery is priced at S$10. Enjoy free delivery within Pasir Ris. Self-collection is also available.

Instagram
Order here

Tiered – Kueh.Cakes

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tiered - Kueh . Cakes (@tiered.kueh.cakes)

Another kueh connoisseur serving up value-for-money Kueh Box is Tiered. The Tiered Kueh Box (S$36.80) comes with ¼ round of Pandan Salat, ¼ round of Gula Melaka Salat, and eight pieces of Lapis Sagu. The Kueh Box is available every weekend, and there’s only twelve boxes up for grabs. But fret not if you’re having the weekday munchies because you can place your order for the Tiered Kueh box two days in advance with a minimum order of four boxes.

Tiered also offers the cutest full-size options for their kueh. There’s the Pandan Kueh Salat & Gula Melaka Kueh Salat (6” round; S$50, 4” round; S$28.90), and the Lapis Sagu Box (S$20/16pcs, S$29/24pcs, S$35.50/30pcs) amongst other seasonal special such as the Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Lapis Sagu that comes with gold sprinkle for the best touch of extra.

Instagram
Order here

Balancing the New Normal:

6 of S'pore's best fried chicken joints that deliver to your doorstep

INTERVIEW: Royal Pek, co-founder of Xian Dan Chao Ren — 'I’ve sacrificed relationships with people I love'

SG Phase 2 Heightened Alert: 10 F&B outlets that deliver familiar comfort food to your home

SG Phase 2 Heightened Alert: 11 restaurants that deliver a touch of luxe to your doorstep

Indonesian restaurant The Rice Table closing down after 24 years

Foodies rally to patronise ailing elderly hawkers as diners asked to stay home

Watch more Lifestyle videos on Yahoo TV:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Jessy Mendiola denies being a "has-been"

    The actress says it is her choice to prioritise her health over acting work

  • Celebrate National Day with these 6 stay-home delivery specials

    Here's a list of 6 food delivery options, all heavily inspired by local flavours that we've come to know and love for a convivial National Day celebration.

  • Travel news latest: Vaccine passports to remain a 'permanent' fixture for foreign trips, says Shapps

    The travel firms blacklisted for failure to offer Covid refunds Which countries are on the amber list? The good, the bad and the ugly of the latest travel announcement Sign up to the Telegraph Travel newsletter

  • Ynez Veneracion welcomes her second child at 40

    This will be her first daughter with partner of two years

  • Gin Lee reveals new song with Jacky Cheung

    The singer is elated to be given the opportunity to work with the Cantopop King

  • From cycling shorts to bras: this week’s fashion trends

    From cycling shorts to bras: this week’s fashion trends. What’s hot and what’s not in fashion this week

  • I used to think life was too short to read the same book twice. Not any more

    I used to think life was too short to read the same book twice. Not any more. I’m planning to reread the books I once loved, hoping they’ll reinvigorate me at a time when all our batteries are flashing low

  • Find the Horseshoe Sweepstakes September 2021

    Enter for a chance to win a prize package from Beekman 1802!

  • Aaron Carter to Star in ‘Naked Boys Singing!’ and Do Exactly What the Title Says

    Singer Aaron Carter’s latest gig will show him going fully nude in front of Las Vegas audiences as part of a comedy musical revue show called “Naked Boys Singing!“ The show’s website cheekily promises “a bevy of gorgeous and talented men, and no clothes – a winning combination if ever there was one!” It’s geared toward a gay male audience and first debuted in 1998. There was a film spin-off in 2007 and now Carter will lead a 12-week performance streak this fall, beginning Sept. 8 and ending Nov.

  • Shawn Yue happy to see daughter healthy and happy

    The actor reminisces the time baby Celest was born prematurely

  • Will Past Lawsuits Keep Mike Richards Out of the ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Gig?

    While Sony Pictures Television isn’t saying anything publicly, it was reported this week that “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards is the apparent front-runner to become the long running quiz show’s new permanent host. But Richards’ path to replacing the beloved Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020, may have hit a snag after his involvement in two harassment lawsuits related to his old job were resurfaced. Richards joined Sony Pictures Television in 2019 and has executive produced “Jeo

  • Dee Hsu denies supporting Taiwan independence

    The TV personality finally breaks silence after her Olympics controversy

  • Bulk-buy high: Stock up your wine cabinet with these deals

    SINGAPORE - All the promo codes you'll need to stock up the wine cabinet!

  • ‘Big Brother': Did Tiffany Just Make Herself a Target?

    The “Big Brother” house evicted their next player this week and, as expected, the votes unanimously came down in the unfortunate favor of Whitney. This was largely thanks to the Royal Flush alliance, currently made up of Derek X., Christian, Kyland, Alyssa, Claire, Xavier, Sara Beth and Tiffany. But did Tiffany just set herself up to become a target? It’s no secret that Tiffany is a smart player. She’s got plans and backup plans just about every week. And no one’s mad about it. Tiffany came to p

  • Ron Meyer is Adviser to Qatar Royal Family After Universal Exit

    Ron Meyer, the former vice chairman of Universal who left his longtime role after the revelation of a sexual affair last year, has been advising the royal family of Qatar on investments in the film business, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap on Thursday. The former Universal vice chairman has traveled to the Middle East petrostate multiple times in the past year as they have wooed Meyer for his contacts and knowledge of the film industry. He is offering counsel on invest

  • There’s a Secret ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Cameo in ‘The Suicide Squad’

    Warning: this post contains spoilers for “The Suicide Squad” There have been a number of actors who have popped up in movies based on both Marvel and DC Comics properties, and “The Suicide Squad” has a couple of its own to add to the list: David Dastmalchian, who was also in “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” as well as a surprise cameo appearance by someone director James Gunn brought over from his “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. Director James Gunn made an appearance on the latest episode of the Happy

  • ‘The Politician’: How Good Hair Helped Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Stand Up to Scrutiny

    After working on the second season of “Pose” (and earning an Emmy nomination for her work), hairstylist Liliana Maggio found herself working on Netflix’s “The Politician”, another project in the Ryan Murphy universe. And like her previous experience, she jumped into a series that was already several episodes in and largely set in a new city, with star Ben Platt’s hyper-ambitious Payton Hobart graduating from high school on the West Coast and boldly entering NYC politics as a bold millennial chal

  • 65 Percent of Young Homeowners Plan to Renovate This Year

    More than half plan to do it before or right after moving in.

  • Disney's 'Star Wars': Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Stays Could Cost Families $6,000 — Here's What You'll Get

    Here's what it'll cost to stay at Disney's new Star Wars hotel.

  • Diane Keaton Pays Tribute to the ‘Good Men’ She’s Worked With…Including Mel Gibson (Video)

    Diane Keaton is saluting some of her favorite leading men through song, some she probably shouldn’t have. Keaton posted an odd video Thursday to her Instagram titled, “Good Men,” in which she sings a rendition of Rosemary Clooney’s “You’ll Never Know” over a slideshow of black and white photos of some of the most prolific actors of the last 50 years. “And that’s the truth,” Keaton said at the end, cutting off her own singing. “These are the best men, the most wonderful actors I’ve worked with. A