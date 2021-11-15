6 top outdoor patio dining spots to check out

Whether it’s dining on a patio or under the stars, check out these popular eateries with inviting al fresco areas.

By: Alexandra Lin

Tiong Bahru Bakery Foothills

Tiong Bahru Bakery's menu offerings (Photo: Tiong Bahru Bakery)

The seventh outlet of popular Tiong Bahru Bakery finds a home at the foothills of the lush Fort Canning Hill. Here, you’ll find expansive indoor and patio seating options (the latter being pet-friendly) housed in original restored buildings that locals will fondly remember as being part of the former River Valley Swimming Complex, one of the earliest public pools that opened in 1959.

From 730am to 730pm, munch on a range of freshly baked breads and pastries while soaking in the verdant greenery. Exclusive to this outlet are items like the sourdough croissant filled with a creamy and crunchy crémeux praline filling, and the spice-perfumed Nutmeg Teh Halia. Walk over to the ‘open concept’ kitchen and watch bakers roll out all manner of breads. Pick up other TBB signature bakes like the caramelised kouign amann, a hearty ham and cheese baguette, or pain au chocolat, and make your way over to the adjacent green lawns for a picnic. This spot is just within walking distance from the Fort Canning MRT Station.

Tel: +65 6877 4865

Open Farm Community

Photo: Open Farm Community

For those who have been yearning for an escape surrounded by greenery can head to Open Farm Community. This charming restaurant is built within one of Singapore’s pioneering urban farming concepts, set within the tranquil grounds of Minden Road at Dempsey.

Their new Farm Feast (minimum two persons, at $88 each) is a family-style tasting menu using homegrown produce and inspired by the convivial way of kampong dining. Presented as sharing plates, the feast includes snacks, starters, mains, house-made accompaniments and desserts (portions can be adjusted to any group size).

You’ll find the likes of cauliflower wings, battered and tossed in an addictive tamarind miso sauce, and steamed barramundi accompanied by moreish smoked mussels cream, smoked ikura and a scattering of puffed pulut hitam. Or the plant-based braised local eggplant stuffed with green jackfruit and fermented black bean sauce. True to OFC’s locavore ethos, all ingredients are sustainably and locally sourced as much as possible.

You can also add on the natural wine pairing option ($40) that comes with three glasses of natural wine carefully curated to elevate your meal. After you’re done, walk around the area and check out the plants, vegetables and herbs.

Tel: +65 6471 0306

Carrotsticks & Cravings Dempsey

Shakshouka (Photo: Carrotsticks & Cravings)

Another Dempsey Hill favourite is Carrotsticks & Cravings at 75E Loewen Road, a charming sanctuary nestled amid green scenery. This healthy food haven rolls out delicious and nutritious food using the freshest and finest natural ingredients. There are four categories in the menu: Morning Specials, Bowls, Open Herb Sourdough and Sandwiches. Certain dishes are conveniently highlighted as vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free. This family-friendly outlet offers kid-friendly activities and amenities such as trampoline, playground, baby change area and a healthy kids menu to boot.

From the ‘Morning Specials’, try the boldly flavoured shakshouka composed of spicy Mediterranean sauce filled with tomatoes and peppers and topped with poached eggs, and optional feta or goat’s cheese. Dip the toasted sourdough bread into the sauce and enjoy. One of the popular ‘Bowls’ is the Superfood Salad filled with spinach, quinoa, hummus, avocado, broccoli, pomegranate, and citrus herb dressing. For extra protein, add smoked salmon, ham, poached eggs or chicken breast to the combination. Or tuck into the Signature Smashed Avo with feta, dukka and herb oil – on top of sourdough. Add pomegranate, smoked salmon, ham or poached eggs to complete the dish.

Bonus: Carrotsticks & Cravings latest outlet at Stanley Street is smaller but also has an al fresco area. Check out the outlet exclusive: Stanley Breakfast for two at $46. Each platter comes with items such as Israeli salad, puff pastries, oven-roasted eggplant with hummus, and falafel patties. It is complemented with a sourdough bread basket, choice of two eggs, and two coffees.

Tel: ‎+65 8128 9926

Bee’s Knees

Photo: Bee’s Knees

Relax amid greenery at this cute venue located on the ground level of The Garage a multi-concept F&B destination housed in a 1920s Art Deco garage within the Botanic Gardens (entrance at 50 Cluny Park Road).

This café offers an all-day dining menu with Southeast Asian touches such as Spicy Duck Loaded Fries – golden thick-cut fries drizzled with mayonnaise, mozzarella and Sriracha cream, and scattered with chunks of smoked duck. Share one of the hearty pizzas like Bee’s Knees Fiery Shrimp Pizza topped with squid ink garlic aioli, fresh tiger prawns and a chilli dressing.

Feeling indulgent? Go for the Heart Attack Burger: two slices of a housemade burger patty, with Emmental cheese, housemade garlic aioli, and confit onions between rich honey oat buns. The burger comes with chunky fries and a small salad of arugula and spinach.

Round off the meal with the Bee's Knees Honey Cake, a black and yellow sponge cake baked with edible charcoal, and layered with rosemary-infused lemon cremeux, chocolate honeycomb, and charcoal crumble.

Tel: +65 9815 3213

Amò

Grilled Angus Beef Tagliata with Sunchoke Mash (Photo: Amò)

For a great night out, head to Hong Kong Street for a meal at Amò. The smart-casual Italian restaurant has a cosy al fresco courtyard at the back. Dine under the stars at this area, adorned with hand-painted wall illustration by a local artist.

Amò’s classic Italian dishes are reinvented with a contemporary twist, and made with top-quality seasonal produce. Case in point: The light-as-air, chewy-in-the-middle, perfectly crisp-crusted pizzas are made only with DOP ingredients like top-grade 00 Italian flour, and flavourful extra virgin olive oil sourced from restauranteur-chef Beppe De Vito’s own olive orchard in Puglia. Must-try flavours include the umami-laden Mushrooms, Truffle, Mascarpone, and Tuscan Pecorino, and the flavourful Roasted Delica Pumpkin with Wild Garlic Pesto pizza. The menu also includes a variety of hand-made pastas and hearty wood fire-grilled mains.

Tel: +65 6723 7733

Merci Marcel Orchard

Photo: Merci Marcel

This multi-concept outlet at Palais Renaissance is great for breakfast, brunch, afternoon tea, plus a good dose of people-watching. Score a table at the al fresco patio decked out with a mix of vintage and modern furnishing.

For breakfast, tuck into wholesome organic scrambled eggs served with rustic bread, truffles and aged parmesan, or the Croque Marcel brimming with organic Bayonne ham, fried egg, and French Morbier cheese. For a touch of indulgence, order the Crepe Marcel topped with tiramisu emulsion and whipped cream. Other hearty yet healthy dishes include the Impossible Marcel burger with plant-based patty and fried goat’s cheese. In the evenings, wind down with some French cheese, cold cuts, and delicious tarte flambée thin-crust pizza.

Tel: +65 6735 2608