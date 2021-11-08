6 rooftop bars to unwind at in Singapore

By Alexandra Lin

Levant Rooftop Bar (Photo: Levant)

Perched atop a charming shophouse at 32 Tras Street, Levant is the destination for breezy cocktail hours flowing with libations and moreish mezze inspired by flavours of the Mediterranean region.

Acquaint yourself with a variety of unique spirits through cocktails like Greek Forest ($22), where honeycomb-infused tsipourou (un-aged brandy) and Greek vermouth are accented with mountain pine liqueur and Maglini lemon. Athena’s Olive Branch ($24) meanwhile is a herbaceous and dry concoction of Madeira wine with Gin Mare, and olive air accented with floregano (edible flower). Another contemporary creation is the Amber Constellation ($22), a Negroni-inspired drink using Monkey 47 gin, Gran Classico bitters, bergamot, and star anise smoke.

Feeling peckish? There's a wide variety of Mediterranean-esque bites such as whitebait fish fries with sumac and harissa yoghurt, and beef kofta sliders with eggplant fritter and green chilli shatta.

+65 6304 3298

Mr. Stork

With 360-degree views of the city and playful teepee huts nestled in cosy spots throughout the venue, it’s no wonder that Instagram-worthy Mr. Stork has become a destination bar. The botanical-inspired cocktails ($25 each) draw inspiration from the bar’s lush tropical landscaping. A must-try is Rhubarb, a fizzy tipple combining fresh rhubarb puree, strawberry and lemon juice, sparkling wine, and a shot of vodka. You'll also find Andaz Pale Ale on tap here, an exclusive in-house brew made in collaboration with local microbrewery RedDot Brewhouse.

Currently, a pop-up series welcomes famed bartenders from around Singapore for a one-night only guest shift. These guest bartenders will also create cocktails exclusively available at Mr. Stork for the whole month. For November, Bryan Bonifacio from Employees Only Singapore, will shake up his signature creations like Dr. Funk made with Doorly’s XO, hibiscus cordial, and lime juice.

Story continues

+65 6408 1288

Art

For drinks with a sweeping view of the Padang, look no further than Art, a contemporary Italian restaurant-bar located at National Gallery. Overlooking the dazzling Marina Bay skyline, the restaurant’s alfresco bar is perfect for picturesque sundowners or nightcaps to seal off a memorable evening.

Sip refreshing cocktails like All Summer Long ($22), a Prosecco-Elderflower-Lychee take on the traditional spritzer. Or go on an Art Escape ($22) where Berry Rum and Overproof Rum are livened up with a pineapple-lime-coconut cream concoction. Those who prefer their classics would appreciate the Orient Negroni ($24), a barrel-aged Negroni made with Japanese whisky, Lillet Blanc, and Pedro Ximénez. The bar also has a wide variety of digestifs, aperitifs, beers, and spirits that will suit any fancy.

+65 6866 1977

Southbridge

Photo by Southbridge

Sitting atop a shophouse along Boat Quay, Southbridge is your go-to for buzzy date nights matched with top-notch food and drinks. Fresh oysters, gins from around the globe, and lovely 360-views of the Singapore River — what more could you ask for?

Start your Southbridge experience by slurping on plump and sweet Pacific oysters ($20 during happy hour, $24 after 8 pm, for half a dozen) harvested from Coromandel Peninsula in New Zealand. There’s also a slew of hearty bar bites like Smoked Pork Tacos ($18) and the indulgent Triple Cheese Truffle Bikini ($18). Pairing perfectly with these moreish plates are gins sourced from independent small-batch distilleries and leading producers. Sip on these gins neat, or enjoy them in a variety of creative and fruit-forward cocktails.

+65 6877 6965

Loof

Photo by Loof

Since it launched in 2005, Loof, Singapore’s first standalone rooftop bar, has become an iconic hotspot. Grab a seat on one of the colourful high tables and stools, cane chairs or padded timber bar stools, and enjoy the breezy evening.

Loof kicked off 2021 with a selection of new cocktails added to its drinks programme, developed in partnership with The Compound Collective. The elevated cocktail list takes inspiration from local and regional flavours. New creations include Firecracker ($19), a gin-based concoction playfully pairs the flavours of watermelon and chilli. Or savour the new all-day liquid breakfast of champions is Set B ($21) – a spin on the Singaporean breakfast staple of traditional kopi and kaya toast – made with vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, kaya and espresso. Signatures such as the Loof Bubble Tea is still a mainstay on the menu.

Munch on Cheeseburger Yakitori Skewer ($18) comprising wagyu meatballs topped with American cheese and marmite honey, or the Crispy Chicken Satay ($16) – with cracker-crumbed chicken and a tangy honey mustard achar on the side.

+65 6337 9416

Vue

Photo by Vue

If you’re looking for a sophisticated rooftop experience, head to VUE at the penthouse of OUE Bayfront on Collyer Quay. This rooftop spritz bar is especially great for post-work sunsets. Start with something refreshing like the Basil Spritz ($24), a combination of dry gin, basil syrup, and lemon. Or a cocktail with a sweeter profile: Ispahan ($22), made with raspberry-infused gin and rose and lychee liqueur. And for a perk-me-up, try the bitter-sweet Café Royale No. 2 ($26) with Delord XO Armagnac, Kalua and Espresso. There’s plenty of wines, whiskies and gins to be had too. Pair your drinks with a variety of charcuterie and cheese, oysters or light bar bites like grilled mushrooms ($18), octopus karaage ($22) and binchotan-grilled chicken skewers ($22). There’s even a steak selection grilled over binchotan charcoal and served with red wine jus (request for preferred portions)