6 restaurants that deliver a sparkling Christmas feast to your home

SINGAPORE — Another pandemic year, another Christmas party to plan. How quickly time flies—it seems like it was only yesterday when I partook in a delicious Har Cheong Gai fried Turkey leg from Goodwood Park Hotel. While many of us hold out for a Christmas reverie attendance that extends beyond a single digit, the truth is, it’s going to be quite a long while more before we can properly fill out the bases of our Christmas trees with presents aplenty. Until that day comes (2022, please be kind), there’s no reason we can’t make lemonade with all these lemons thrown at us and partake in a glorious feast at home with the friends and family we choose—both literally and figuratively. Happy Yuletide feasting!

Bedrock Bar & Grill

This Christmas, the OG of all things good and grilled holds to heart the adage, “Bigger is always better”. Their Kombu-Cured Grilled OP Ribeye Surf & Turf Set* (S$328+) is good for up to four diners and comes with a centrepiece of a Woodfire Grilled Kombucha Cured OP Ribeye that weighs 1kg and has been wrapped and dry-aged in Kombucha for two whole weeks before being grilled over an applewood fire. To this, they’ve added a Kombu compound butter because with Kombu, ‘Kombu’ ever get enough? Apparently, you can. To this, throw in a Grilled Whole Snapper served with homemade herb sauce and lemon.

To complete your grilled indulgence, this set comes with four homemade sauces and three side dishes. Choose from Truffled Mashed Potatoes; Sweet Potatoes, Bacon & Blue Cheese; Black Truffled Fries; Beef Drippings Garlic Rice; and the signature Bedrock Mac ‘N’ Cheese. Dessert comes by way of the Applewood-Smoked Flourless Burnt Cheesecake and, if you fancy, top-up an additional $20 for a choice of a 750ml of Project Rosé or Shiraz.

Da Paolo Gastronomia

If you think it couldn’t get any bigger than what Bedrock offers, boy, are you in for a surprise. Priced at S$198, Da Paolo’s Festive Meal Bundle feeds four to six diners and comes with a Deboned Roast Chicken with sides of Roasted Purple & Orange Sweet Potatoes; Roasted Potatoes & Carrots; Couscous Salad; and the top-up option of wine. Living with multi-generational family members under one roof? Fret not. The bundle for 12 at S$415 comes with bigger portion sizes of Double- stuffed Deboned Roast Turkey, Truffle Mac & Cheese; Brussel Sprouts, Turnips & Cranberry Salad; and Roasted Pumpkin.

You’d be remiss if you missed out on their luscious dessert signatures. There’s the Da Paolo Signature Tiramisu Party Bowl (S$158, approximately 1.6kg), a ravenous serving of tiramisu that serves 10 to 14 guests and comes delivered in a ready-to-serve, reusable glass bowl. You may also enjoy Da Paolo’s new options of Panettone. The Datteri Miele e Mandorle (S$70, 750g) comes with dates, honey and almonds, while the Arancia e Cioccolato (S$70, 750g) is made with candied orange and chocolate chips.

Goodwood Park Hotel

Last year, Goodwood Park Hotel impressed me with their rendition of a Har Cheong Turkey. This year, they’ve upped their game with a Coffee Turkey with Flavoursome Fried Rice ($248; serves 8 to 12 persons) that draws from their annual tradition of Asian-inspired festive fare. But what I found more impressive is the Chilled Smoked Turkey Breast, Beancurd & Ikura with Mala Sauce ($98; serves 4 to 6 persons) that is easily the epitome of East meets West. Slices of smoked turkey breast sit on smooth, chilled silken beancurd and finished with a mala sauce and generous toppings of ikura, spring onions, and sesame seeds.

Goodwood’s Deep-Fried Turkey Roll in Mala Style (S$32 for two rolls) is also worth getting. A filling of minced turkey breast, diced carrots and turnips, as well as Sichuan peppercorn oil comes stuffed in beancurd skin, steamed, and then deep-fried to a golden brown.

If you, like me, are the type to want it all, the Traditional Christmas Combo (S$316) would be most ideal. It comes with a traditional Christmas Turkey (serves 8 to 12 persons), Honey-glazed Boneless Ham (serves 4 to 6 persons), and a well-loved Traditional Christmas Chocolate Log Cake (1kg).

Oriole Coffee + Bar

Oriole Coffee + Bar should be your go-to if your Christmas table is laden with food and you need something fuss-free yet still exquisite to pass around for your guests to enjoy. Here, it’s all about truffles, with a menu that embraces all things truffle through the medium of butter, oil, and paste.

There’s the Truffle Scrambled Egg & Cheese Burger(S$16++) that comes with a scrambled egg cooked in truffle oil, topped with crispy bacon sandwiched between two brioche buns and served with fries.

The Ravioli with Porcini Mushrooms in Truffle Cream Sauce (S$25++) features Porcini mushrooms stuffed in al dente ravioli that languishes in a cream sauce infused with heady and aromatic flavours of truffle butter. Finish it off with a Truffle Mushroom Pizza (S$22++) of a pizza aioli based mixed with truffle paste and topped with sauteed mushrooms and rocket leaves

Resorts World Sentosa

Christmas takes on a decidedly more traditional angle at Resorts World Sentosa with festive offerings that are classic, well-loved, and sure to whet the appetite. Hunker up with the Festive Tomahawk Roast ($268++) that serves 2 to 3 persons, or the 4kg Turkey Wellington with Cranberry Sauce ($228++) that serves up to 10 diners.

What’s a classic Yuletide feasting without some log cake? Here, RWS’ Ruby Chocolate Yule Log with Raspberry (1kg at $65++) might remind you of the red baubles on a Christmas Tree, though this log cake is undoubtedly better because you can eat it. It’s made with Ruby cocoa beans and raspberry ganache mousseline cream, finished with crunchy almonds coated with rose berry sponge and raspberry confit.

There’s also the RWS Sticky Toffee Date Pudding with Dalmore Whisky Butterscotch Sauce (600g at $68++) for an impressive balance of sweet and nutty flavours to elevate your Christmas feasting to new heights.

The Marmalade Pantry

While The Marmalade Pantry offers delectable ala carte selections for their takeaway menu, it’s hard not to turn one’s attention to the three festive bundles that are at once value-for-money and makes for fuss-free party planning.

The White Mistletoe (S$168+, for 2 to 3 people) bundle comes with Moroccan Roasted Boneless Lamb or Char Siew Beef Short Ribs, a choice of a side, and a selection of one log cake. For a more rambunctious party, get the Wondrous Delight (S$268+, for 3 to 4 people) which comes with either a Traditional Whole Roasted Turkey with Fresh Herbs or a Maple and Clove Glazed Gammon Ham, a choice of two sides, a choice of one log cake, and gourmet strips. There are a plethora of sides to choose from, such as the newly introduced Brussels Sprouts with Candied Walnuts & Bacon, The Marmalade Mac & Cheese, and Garlic Mash

Upsize the party further with the Winter Trove (S$368 for 6 to 8 persons) bundle that offers a traditional Whole Roasted Turkey with Fresh Herbs or a Maple and Clove Glazed Gammon Ham, one Moroccan Roasted Boneless Lamb or Char Siew Beef Short Ribs, a choice of four sides, a choice of one log cake, and gourmet strips.

All bundles come packaged in a limited-edition jute tote bag and a S$20 Commonwealth Concepts voucher.

