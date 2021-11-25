5 reasons to shop at Amazon this Black Friday (26 – 29 Nov)

Support locally-owned, small businesses on Amazon. PHOTO: Amazon

Reason No. 1: Two or 24-hour deliveries, plus complimentary international shipping

Joining memberships has its perks. And one such membership worth joining is the Amazon Prime membership at only S$2.99 per month. Not sure if you wish to sign up for yet another membership? We say, hesitate no more. As a Prime member, you get unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and of course, Amazon’s biggest sales of the year, such as Prime Day and the ongoing Black Friday sale. Psst, there are also Prime Member Exclusive Deals.

What's more, for Prime members, international shipping is free on eligible orders over S$60. Should you need an item urgently, look to Prime Now where orders will be delivered to you within two hours, and it’s free, as long as your total order exceeds S$60. Talk about instant gratification!

Amazon.sg is now offering a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership trial.

Sign up now, and the world is at your fingertips! Hesitate no more!

Reason No. 2: Get a S$10 Amazon gift card

Are you new to Amazon? Fancy getting a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card? Simply make your first purchase between 26 November, 0000hrs, to 29 November 2359. No minimum spend is required. A gift card will be delivered to you after the Black Friday campaign. So what are you waiting for?

Reason No. 3: Fly to Seattle for free (2 to go)

Did I hear free flights to the US? Feeding the pent-up demand for international travels of locals, Amazon will be flying 26 pairs of winners to Seattle, the company's origin. Joining the contest is easy-peasy. We break it down for you below:

How to participate in 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Shop at least 1 item on Amazon.sg from 26 – 29 November 2021.

Step 2: Post funny #throwback travel photo on your Facebook or Instagram with hashtag #BlackFridayAmazonSG #FlyMeToUSA between 22 November – 3 December 2021. Don’t forget to make it public.

Step 3: Like the post and tag one other account in the comment. FB post link is https://bit.ly/FlyMeToUSAFB, IG post link is https://bit.ly/FlyMeToUSAIG.

Story continues

That’s it! 26 shoppers with the funniest posts will be selected as the winners.

And what’s so cool about the prize? The trip can be made from the announcement date until next year's Black Friday (25 November 2022). T&Cs apply.

[Read] Stand a chance to win a free flight from Singapore to Seattle

Reason No. 4: Support small businesses

Here at Yahoo Shopping, we believe in supporting small businesses, especially if they are locally owned. A little bird from Amazon told us that the discounts from these local businesses would be as huge as up to 66% off this Black Friday! What’s not to like? Here are some deals that caught our eye.

Be sure to bookmark this page and return on 26 November for the price reveal.

Yvolution Strolly Bike 3 Wheel Trike to Baby Tricycle. PHOTO: Amazon

Yvolution My Buddy Wheels Rock’n’Roller. PHOTO: Amazon

LeapFrog Magic Adventures Globe. PHOTO: Amazon

Snailax Massage Mat, 10 Vibrating Motors and 4 Therapy Heating Pads. PHOTO: Amazon

eufy by Anker, HomeVac S11 Go. PHOTO: Amazon

More amazing good Black Friday deals on Amazon!

Domingo Beauty Value Gift Set

Hook Coffee products

Reason No. 5: Fuss-free holiday shopping with huge savings from Amazon

Here’s a complete guide to gifting and saving some serious money at Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Holiday Gift Guides

Seek out the perfect gift for your loved ones with Amazon's extensive selection of holiday gift guides at amazon.sg/holiday. Whether you’re looking for gifts for Secret Santa with friends, decking your home with festive decor, or shopping for your furkid, there’s something for everyone!

Amazon Vouchers

Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher, and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular vouchers on amazon.sg/vouchers.

Amazon.sg eGift Cards

Hands down, eGift card is the answer to a convenient and straightforward gifting experience. Not sure what to get? Simply purchase eGift Cards at amazon.sg/gift card for the fussiest of recipients. Be sure to check out the latest holiday designs at amazon.sg/xmasgiftcard.

From 26 November to 29, get a bonus S$5 eGift Card when you buy S$50 or more eGift Card in a single transaction. For more information, visit amazon.sg/giftcardoffer.

T&Cs apply to all promotions.

Save more with Bank Promotions

From 26 November to 29:

Get a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$150 or more on your DBS/POSB card on Amazon.sg.

Get a S$10 Amazon.sg Gift Card when you spend S$100 or more on your Grabpay, OCBC or Standard Chartered Mastercard card on Amazon.sg.

For more information, head to amazon.sg/bankpromotions

More great bargains on Amazon!

[Read] Black Friday 2021: Amazon Singapore gears up with these limited deals

[Read] Amazon Singapore is quietly slashing the prices of these Apple AirPods

[Read] The best bulk buys from Amazon Singapore to stock up now