4 reasons to visit the new Nike Unite IMM, plus Cyber Week deals [Promo code within]

Shopping at Nike concept stores with their kaleidoscope of products neatly laid out is pure joy. If you have waited for your shopping companion in boredom before, you will understand why it's essential to have an inclusive store that delights one and all.

The newly revamped and expanded Nike Unite IMM, with a 60% bigger floor space, is one such store. That's why no one waits in boredom while the other party shops. The store opened its doors to its members on Monday, 22 November and is open to the public from 23 November. Here are four reasons you should check out Nike Unite IMM.

1. It’s new and bigger than before

The Nike Unite IMM spans 18,000 sq ft and is now 60% larger than before. In addition, up to 50 per cent of the floor space is dedicated to women and kids with merchandise including sportswear, accessories and more. This means there's something for everyone in the family.

2. The first-ever tech-enabled NikeFit shoe fitting service

No one’s two feet are of the exact same dimensions, which often leads to fitting issues. That’s why the NikeFit shoe fitting service, currently only available at Nike Unite IMM and Jewel, is a godsend. Thanks to a scanning solution that uses a proprietary combination of computer visions, you will know the exact length and width of both your left and right feet, which helps you decide on the perfect fit for your shoes. Better yet, all information will be stored in your Nike app, adding to your future shopping convenience.

3. T-shirt customisation corner

Love one-of-a-kind merchandise? Then you have to visit the T-shirt customisation corner right beside the entrance. Available for selection are iconic Nike heritage decals, all with unique backstories. Get a quick understanding of your decal options by checking with the friendly sales reps and customise away. You'll be happy to know that your customised T-shirts will be available on the same day. Better yet, get a couple, BFF or family set for your next outing!

4. There’s a bra fitting area

Ladies, this one's for you! Fancy specialist services such as bra fitting and personal styling at the Nike Unite concept store? Thanks to a 1:1 ratio of male and female service staff, you will feel at ease at the spacious women's-only changing area specially kitted out for you. Are you interested in exploring a plethora of workouts such as dance, running or yoga? With Nike Unite IMM, you will be able to find the exact shoe or apparel to accompany you on your fitness journey, whatever they may be.

Nike Unite Concept Store Singapore

Location: 2 Jurong East Street 21 #02-50 IMM, 609601

Opening hours: 10am - 10pm daily

