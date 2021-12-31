3 simple wardrobe updates for work to see you through 2022

New year, new work clothes! (Photo: Gettyimages)

In a flash, Christmas is over, and we are counting down to the New Year. With the upcoming holidays, it is a great time to reset and start making plans for 2022. So why not kickstart the new year with a new wardrobe?

With many of us adopting a hybrid work arrangement, injecting a few sensible elements such as a blazer, a jumpsuit, and an all-occasion dress may be the way to go. The icing to the cake? Most of the deals featured have further discounts, so do look out for them. But you will need to shop for these time-limited deals now to enjoy additional discounts!

The Yahoo Shopping team has sniffed out these deals especially for you. Happy shopping and happy new year!

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

For that all-important meeting

Blazers, blazers, blazers. If there is only one item you wish to invest in, outerwear has got to be it. Besides shielding you from the blasting aircon (I wonder why some air-conditioned offices feel like the North Pole), putting on a blazer instantly elevates your gravitas.

Zalora Checked Woollen Blazer. PHOTO: Zalora

Zalora Fitted Blazer. PHOTO: Zalora

Effortless chic

For days when you wake up feeling blah and need a boost, look to jumpsuits. It is the ultimate go-to when you do not wish to overthink your day's attire yet appear presentable and ready for whatever the day brings.

DKNY Short Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit. PHOTO: Zalora

Mango Lyocell Jumpsuit With Belt. PHOTO: Zalora

Pomelo Jumpsuit. PHOTO: Pomelo

All-occasion dresses

Whole piece dresses dominate my wardrobe, and for a good reason. There's no need to fuss over the colour, texture or silhouette combination between the tops and bottoms. A time-saving hack when it comes to getting ready for work and play, I say!

Closet London high low woven midaxi dress. PHOTO: ASOS

ASOS DESIGN collared wrap front dress with knot. PHOTO: ASOS