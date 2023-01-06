2023 horoscope: Your zodiac sign's forecast from Jan to June by Jesse Tang Qiyang (唐綺陽)

Taiwanese astrologer and television presenter Jesse Tang looks ahead for the first half of 2023 for each of the 12 zodiacs.
A new year is upon us, with 2023 having kicked off a few days ago.

With the bulk of the year ahead, some of you might be wondering, what's in store for your zodiac sign this year?

Renowned Taiwanese astrologer and television presenter Jesse Tang looks ahead for the first half of the year and shares her insights for each of the 12 signs of the zodiac. Watch the individual videos for a more detailed explanation of the forecast!

Aries (21 March to 19 April)

For Aries, the first half of 2023 will be quite busy, and Jesse suggests that those born under this sign don't neglect social relationships. It is also important for Aries to hurry up to stregthen careers and health. 2023 is also said to be the year of love, and with Venus and Mars moving into the house of Leo in June, something could be blossoming for an Aries.

Taurus (20 April to 20 May)

The good and bad will be extremes for those born under the sign of Taurus. But while the spotlight will be on you, this also means you have a chance to shine brightly, says Jesse. 2023 is a year for Taurus-born to turn over new leaves and make change, perhaps even a new hairstyle or new look.

Gemini (21 May to 20 June)

Jesse says Geminis will be in "the process of growing up" during the first half of 2023. This means mistakes that were made are likely to be revealed at this time, a time when those born under the sign are ready to grow, and should be acknowledged. These mistakes can no longer be handled using the old ways, she says.

Cancer (21 June to 22 July)

The first half of 2023 will be a time when Cancer is reborn and will start to be more active, says Jesse. It's not like those born under the sign were inactive in the past, but were likely too busy and tired behind the stage. That said, the experience has helped to accumulate lots of abilities, and now you have a chance to cross the field. With good luck in career from the first half of 2023, you can be brave to want opportunities, and those born under this sign should seize the chance.

Leo (23 July to 22 August)

For a Leo, lucky stars are in store and luck and fortune are on the rise, though there is a chance of being attacked easily. Still, Jesse says a Leo shouldn't be afraid of others misunderstanding or criticising, and should get stronger mentally.

Virgo (23 August to 22 September)

With Jupiter leaving and Saturn arriving, it's a actually a good time for a Virgo. The presence of Jupiter in the earlier part of the year could mean you'll be handling a large sum of money, or solve lots of sudden crises, or simply be transforming. With Pluto coming into the picture, it's time to let go of the past, says Jesse, and cut off what's unnecessary.

Libra (23 September to 22 October)

Those born under the sign should seize chances in the first quarter of 2023, and will feel more relaxed after 20 May. Otherwise, warns Jesse, there may be some huge pressure and duty to bear. However, as perfectionists, a Libra will also hope to make things perfect. On the social front, do be careful in your judgement of new people you meet.

Scorpio (23 October to 21 November)

It looks like Scorpio will be having some good fortune in the first half of 2023, as things will be under control and stage is there for the choosing. However, the other people in a Scorpio's life will likely be the biggest variables, be it a partner or someone you're close to. If a problem occurs with such people, it's likely going to be a headache for the Scorpio, and you might feel stranded. So pick your partner wisely, says Jesse.

Sagittarius (22 November to 21 December)

For the Sagittarius, the first half of 2023 will be a crucial time to face your life wiser, says Jesse, especially with lots of helpful friends and family. Rather than work with brute force methods, which have likely hurt you in the past, make use of luck and opportunity to live life wisely and learn to relax.

Capricorn (22 December to 19 January)

For Capricorn, the most obvious thing to focus on in the first half of the year is cutting things off, followed by loving who you are now, regardless if your current achievements are good or bad, or if you're on a path you like or dislike. Even if it's not something that great, that is the fate of a Capricorn, to be the blossoms that bloom from the bad soil. So the challenges are like nutrients to help you become a better person, says Jesse.

Aquarius (20 January to 18 February)

According to Jesse, the first half of 2023 won't be easy work for an Aquarius, with issues related to family or home never being small issues. With Pluto in your main house, you must also be willing to give up some burdens, says Jesse. However, this uneasy situation is preparing Aquarius for a relaxing future. Even though it won't be necessary for an Aquarius to do anything, what does that show others and say about your style? You should think about it fast, says Jesse.

Pisces (19 February to 20 March)

For Pisces, the first half of 2023 is looking better, and you'll get better at making the most of yourself. With an important star like Saturn in Pisces, it will recommend Pisces to the world. For a Pisces with ambition, there will be chances for you to be the main figure. You should bear your responsibilities, sort things out with yourself and package yourself nicely to play the role as you should, and you will make it, says Jesse.

